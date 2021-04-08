You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Man Charged with Shooting Falmouth Officers Requests Bench Trial

Man Charged with Shooting Falmouth Officers Requests Bench Trial

April 8, 2021

BARNSTABLE (AP) – The suspect charged with shooting and injuring two Massachusetts police officers in 2018 has asked for a jury-waived trial.

The Cape Cod Times reports that 23-year-old Malik Koval was expected plead guilty Tuesday and get up to 12 years in prison under terms of a plea deal reached with prosecutors last month. But Koval’s attorney instead said his client wants to schedule a jury-waived trial, at which a judge would adjudicate the case.

The Falmouth officers were wounded in July 2018 when responding to a report of a man yelling and throwing trash in the street.

Koval’s attorney says mental illness and race played a role in the shooting.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 