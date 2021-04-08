Man Charged with Shooting Falmouth Officers Requests Bench Trial

BARNSTABLE (AP) – The suspect charged with shooting and injuring two Massachusetts police officers in 2018 has asked for a jury-waived trial.

The Cape Cod Times reports that 23-year-old Malik Koval was expected plead guilty Tuesday and get up to 12 years in prison under terms of a plea deal reached with prosecutors last month. But Koval’s attorney instead said his client wants to schedule a jury-waived trial, at which a judge would adjudicate the case.

The Falmouth officers were wounded in July 2018 when responding to a report of a man yelling and throwing trash in the street.

Koval’s attorney says mental illness and race played a role in the shooting.

