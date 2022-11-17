You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Man injured in fall off roof in Harwich

Man injured in fall off roof in Harwich

November 17, 2022

HARWICH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 10 feet off a roof in Harwich. It happened about 2 PM at a residence on Braddock Street. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: NewsCenter Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 