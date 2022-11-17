HARWICH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 10 feet off a roof in Harwich. It happened about 2 PM at a residence on Braddock Street. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Man injured in fall off roof in Harwich
November 17, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
