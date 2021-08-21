Several Barnstable Lifeguards Departing As Fall Approaches

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable recently issued a notice reminding swimmers and beachgoers that many beach staff, including lifeguards and attendants, are heading back to school.

As a result, the town advises that residents and visitors exercise caution when frequenting Barnstable beaches.

There are no longer lifeguards at Keyes Beach, Sandy Neck, Joshua’s Pond, Millway Beach and Loop Beach.

In addition, there is no longer any staff at Joshua’s Pond, Loop Beach, Wequaquet Lake, and Millway Beach.

Bath Houses in the aforementioned beaches are closed for the season.

On Friday, August 27 there will no longer be any staff at Hathaway’s Pond, and their bath house will be closed for the season.

The Town of Barnstable recommends that beachgoers never swim alone, supervise children in the water, stay within designated swimming areas, and avoid breath-holding games as well as alcohol use.

