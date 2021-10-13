Maps Would Draw New Lines for State House, Senate Seats

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts lawmakers who must draw new district lines for all 200 state House and Senate seats unveiled maps Tuesday they said would strengthen the political clout of Black, Hispanic, and minority voters.

In the House map, the number of districts with a majority of minority residents would increase from 20 to 33. Senate leaders say they have also worked to create districts that would increase opportunities for people of color to elect senators of their choice.

The proposed districts incorporate new U.S. Census data that showed the state has grown older, less white and more populated during the past decade.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press