March for Justice Set for Sunday in Hyannis

March for Justice Set for Sunday in Hyannis

June 7, 2020

HYANNIS-The Cape Cod chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America and Cape Codders Against Racism will be organizing a rally and march in Hyannis Sunday afternoon.

The peaceful demonstration will look to demand justice and honor the memory of George Floyd.

The march will begin at the Resort and Conference Center, and demonstrators will make their way to the Hyannis Village Green.

Planned said masks and other face coverings will be required. Signs without expletives are welcome.

The event is set to begin at 2 p.m.

