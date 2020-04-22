Maria Mitchell Association Cancels Summer Discovery Camp

NANTUCKET-The Maria Mitchell Association has announced that their Discovery Camp program scheduled for this summer has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The association relies on the help of volunteers, as well as college and high school interns, to staff their programs during the summer. The association stated that the safety of staff members, guests, and the entire Nantucket community is their primary concern, which led to the decision to cancel the Discovery Camp.

The association is hopeful that limited programming can be offered later in the summer, but until then families will be contacted regarding instructions and options for refunds due to the cancellation.

For more information, visit the Maria Mitchell Association’s website by clicking here.