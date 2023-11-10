Marine Corps Celebrates 248th Birthday with Cape Cod Event

HYANNIS – The Marine Veteran Foundation of Cape Cod will be hosting the Cape Cod Marine Corps Birthday ball in celebration of the Marine Corps 248th birthday on November 11 at 6 p.m.

The event at the Cape Codder Resort in Hyannis is open to the public.

The event will follow the traditional Marine Corps Birthday ceremony including color guard, guest speaker, and cake cutting.

Tickets for the event are $75 per person and are on sale on Eventbrite.

The deadline for ticket sales is set for midnight on November 8, visit their website for more information and a link to tickets.