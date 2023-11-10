You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Marine Corps Celebrates 248th Birthday with Cape Cod Event

Marine Corps Celebrates 248th Birthday with Cape Cod Event

November 10, 2023

Photo courtesy of Rich Sherman.

HYANNIS – The Marine Veteran Foundation of Cape Cod will be hosting the Cape Cod Marine Corps Birthday ball in celebration of the Marine Corps 248th birthday on November 11 at 6 p.m.

The event at the Cape Codder Resort in Hyannis is open to the public.

The event will follow the traditional Marine Corps Birthday ceremony including color guard, guest speaker, and cake cutting.

Tickets for the event are $75 per person and are on sale on Eventbrite.

The deadline for ticket sales is set for midnight on November 8, visit their website for more information and a link to tickets.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
About Zachary Clapp

Zack is a graduate from Cape Cod Community College who is an avid sports fan and loves everything radio.  Zack joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in 2023.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 