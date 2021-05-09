You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Marine Life Photojournalist to Give Free Virtual Lecture

May 9, 2021

 

HYANNIS – The latest installment in the New England Aquarium Lecture Series will feature Brian Skerry, a National Geographic photographer and New England Aquarium Explorer-in-Residence.

The series is free for all those who wish to attend and lectures are held online over Zoom.

In his talk, Skerry will discuss his work on the series Secrets of the Whales, and his book by the same name.

The series, created for Disney+, examines intricacies of whale interaction such as communication and relationships within groups of the animals.

Additionally, his work on the Ocean issue of National Geographic Magazine will be covered.

Skerry focuses on marine life and conservation in his work as a photographer.

He has written many books and is an award-winning photojournalist and visual storyteller.

His lecture will take place Thursday, May 13 at 6:30pm.

Other upcoming lecturers in the series include Asha de Vos on June 1 and Cornell Brooks on June 21.

More information about the lecture can be found here

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

