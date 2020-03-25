Island Hospitals Tell Part-Time Residents, Visitors to Stay Home

HYANNIS – A joint statement from Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and Nantucket Cottage Hospital is urging part-time residents and visitors to stay off-island in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The two hospitals provide critical support, but only have limited resources.

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has a bed capacity limited to 25, while Nantucket Cottage Hospital has 14, according to the statement. Personnel and other supplies are also limited.

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital President and CEO Denise Schepici and Nantucket Cottage Hospital President and CEO Gary Shaw are advising island residents to only travel for absolute necessities, such as prescriptions or food.

They said the time for action is now.

They also said that those coming to the island would only stretch limited resources thin, which would risk the livelihood of visitors and residents alike.

Those with summer homes and secondary residencies on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are asked to stay at their primary homes off of the islands for the time being.

The leaders of the hospitals said that there will not be enough resources to care for everyone if the scale of the virus’ community spread is large.

The hospitals, according to the statement, are “virtually locked down” in order to limit the flow of people through their facilities.

For more information, visit the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s website by clicking here.