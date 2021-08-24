Martha’s Vineyard Bank Donates To Local Non-Profits

EDGARTOWN – Martha’s Vineyard Bank and the Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation recently announced that they awarded a combined $364,107 to local non-profit organizations earlier this year.

The Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation supports non-profit community service organizations dedicated to societal and economic development in Martha’s Vineyard.

Of those funds, $11,500 was distributed as Employee Directed Donations, a program which gives Martha’s Vineyard Bank employees $500 each to award to a non-profit of their choosing.

Ninety-five non-profit organizations received funding from the awards.

Larger awards included funds used to purchase the Fisherman’s Preservation Trust’s new ice machine, housing opportunities for low income women at Harbor Homes, assistance for the Island Autism Group towards their goal of a campus in West Tisbury, and continued funding for TestED, a program of COVID-19 testing in schools.

The foundation also announced a pair of upcoming deadlines.

Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation Quarterly Grants Applications are due September 17, 2021.

Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Monthly Grant Applications are due September 30, 2021.

For a complete list of organizations that received funds in 2021 and for more information on the grant process, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter