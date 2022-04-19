Martha’s Vineyard Bank Helps Raise $50,000 to Support Ukraine

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – With community support, Martha’s Vineyard Bank has raised $50,000 to help families in Ukraine and refugees fleeing violence as the war against Russia continues.

The bank pledged to match up to $25,000 in donations made to three organizations helping Ukrainians: UNICEF, World Central Kitchen and Care.

Bank officials said that with the addition of community-based efforts to support Direct Relief, over $25,000 was raised and the match was triggered.

They thanked the community and said residents can still donate directly to the three organizations as well as the invasion by Russian forces continues.