You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Martha’s Vineyard Bank’s Awarding $20,000 In Community Impact Grants To Local Non-Profits

Martha’s Vineyard Bank’s Awarding $20,000 In Community Impact Grants To Local Non-Profits

February 2, 2022

Martha’s Vineyard Bank Community Impact Grant 2022

EDGARTOWN – Residents of Martha’s Vineyard and Falmouth are being invited by the Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation to nominate local non-profits for Community Impact Grants recognizing their impact in the area during 2021.

The Foundation is awarding $20,000 in total grant funding, with Martha’s Vineyard and Falmouth each getting a pair of $5,000 grant recipients.

Funds will be used to aid in efforts to help people in the region.

Residents can nominate a non-profit of their choice online until February 11, after which a community-voting period will take place from March 7 to April 8.

2022 will be the third year in which the charity is awarding Community Impact Grants to non—profits in the region.

To learn more about the foundation’s guidelines for grant nominees, click here.

 

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 