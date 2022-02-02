Martha’s Vineyard Bank’s Awarding $20,000 In Community Impact Grants To Local Non-Profits

EDGARTOWN – Residents of Martha’s Vineyard and Falmouth are being invited by the Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation to nominate local non-profits for Community Impact Grants recognizing their impact in the area during 2021.

The Foundation is awarding $20,000 in total grant funding, with Martha’s Vineyard and Falmouth each getting a pair of $5,000 grant recipients.

Funds will be used to aid in efforts to help people in the region.

Residents can nominate a non-profit of their choice online until February 11, after which a community-voting period will take place from March 7 to April 8.

2022 will be the third year in which the charity is awarding Community Impact Grants to non—profits in the region.

To learn more about the foundation’s guidelines for grant nominees, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter