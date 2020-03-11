Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Offers Coronavirus Prevention Tips

OAK BLUFFS – Officials from Martha’s Vineyard Hospital have been working on plans to prepare for coronavirus concerns.

Representatives from healthcare centers, the police department, schools, and other town establishments have been in contact with each other.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health maintains that the risk of contracting COVID-19 to the public remains lows, but island officials are ensuring that plans for infrastructure and communication are in place.

Businesses are being encouraged to provide hygiene and sanitation care, and food providers and establishments will also be given the same messages.

In the meantime, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital is urging residents to take action to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Specifically, hands should be washed with soap and water at regular intervals, such as before meals, after going to the bathroom, and after coughing or sneezing.

Contact with eyes, noses, and mouths should also be avoided, along with close contact with those who are sick. If people do become sick, they are advised to stay home from school or work and contact their healthcare provider.

Coughs and sneezes should be covered with a tissue, and that tissue should be thrown in the trash afterwards.

As it is still flu season, island residents are also advised to get the flu vaccine if they haven’t already done so.

For more information on coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website by clicking here.