Martha’s Vineyard Men Stand Against Domestic Violence

OAK BLUFFS – Saturday will see the return of CONNECT to End Violence’s Annual Seawall Stand to raise awareness about domestic and sexual violence.

The event will mark its tenth year and will run from 10 am to 1 pm at the Vineyard Haven seawall.

CONNECT to End Violence is part of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, and their event invites Vineyard and visiting men to stand on the seawall and honor a woman in their life with a poster.

The event is meant to show a unified stance against domestic and sexual violence towards women for the whole community to see.

“Domestic and sexual violence toward women is not a women’s issue, but a human issue,” said Program Director Jennifer Neary in a statement.

“One of the many reasons why men are engaged in the movement and this event is to honor a woman in their life who they care about.”

CONNECT to End Violence provides a number of free and confidential resources for islanders, including a 24-hour hotline that can be reached at (508) 696-7233 and referral services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.