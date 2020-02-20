Mashpee and Gay Head Wampanoag Tribes Receive Federal Grants

MASHPEE – Over $1.2 million has been granted to the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe and the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

As a part of Indian housing Block Grants totaling more than $655 million across the country, the money will be used to benefit affordable housing initiatives in the respective communities.

The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe received $813,474, while the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head was given $472,873.

Primarily, these grants look to benefit projects that serve low-income Native American and Alaska Native families. Federal funding in the past has been used to develop housing, modernize existing housing, add housing management services, and more.