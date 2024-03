MASHPEE – In light of Sublime Cannabis Co. opening a recreational dispensary in Mashpee, the Town’s Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will host a ribbon-cutting Grand Opening ceremony on Friday, March 15 at 10 am at the dispensary’s location at 800 Falmouth Road.

The event is open to the public and will present an opportunity for attendees to explore the family-owned business and shop its locally-grown selection of cannabis products in a stigma-free environment.