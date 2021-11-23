You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mashpee Commons Tree Lighting to be Held Black Friday

Mashpee Commons Tree Lighting to be Held Black Friday

November 23, 2021

Photo courtesy of Mashpee Commons

MASHPEE – Mashpee Commons will kick off their holiday season celebrations with the lighting of their tree on Black Friday, November 26.

The tree will be lit in the Siena Restaurant Plaza. Free coffee, hot chocolate, and treats will be offered while live holiday music will be played. Kids can also visit Santa during the event.

The tree lighting will officially be held from 3 to 5 p.m., but music and other Mashpee Commons festivities will begin at noon.

To learn more, visit Mashpee Commons’ website by clicking here.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


