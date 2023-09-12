Mashpee Cultural Council Seeking Funding Proposals

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Cultural Council is seeking proposals for community-oriented arts, humanities, and science programs to fund with grant money.

Organizations, schools, and individuals have until October 17 to submit the proposals as that is the deadline the Massachusetts Cultural Council has set.

The grants can support a variety of artistic projects and activities in Mashpee, including exhibits, festivals, field trips, short term artist residencies, or performances in schools, workshops, and lectures.

Last year the Mashpee Cultural Council distributed approximately $6,000 in grants which supported a diverse range of projects.

The Mashpee Cultural Council is part of a network of 329 Local Cultural Councils serving all 351 cities and towns in the Commonwealth.

The LCC Program is the largest grassroots cultural funding network in the nation, supporting thousands of community-based projects in the arts, sciences and humanities every year.

The state legislature provides an annual appropriation to the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency, which then allocates funds to each community.