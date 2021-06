MASHPEE – Mashpee residents will be able to enjoy fireworks in celebration of Independence Day once again this year.

The town will be hosting a fireworks show at the Mashpee Middle-High School on July 1. The rain date is the following day.

The fireworks will start at roughly 8:45 p.m., with parking being offered at the high school starting at 8 p.m. Route 151 and Old Barnstable Road will not be open for parking.

Vendors and other entertainment have not been invited to the firework celebration.