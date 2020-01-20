Mashpee High Receives $47K Grant for Pathway Program

BOSTON – Mashpee High School has received more than $47,000 in state grant funding to support a program to help students gain career experience.

The school launched a Manufacturing Innovation Pathway program that will serve up to 22 students.

The school is working with the Homebuilders and Remodelers Association of Cape Cod and coordinating with the MassHire Cape and Islands Workforce Board to engage industry partners.

Through dual enrollment opportunities at both Cape Cod Community College and Massachusetts Maritime Academy, students enrolled in the pathway can enroll in college classes in grades 11 and 12.

14 high schools in the state received a total of $676,000 in grants toward Innovation Pathway programs.

“These early career programs provide students a head-start in learning and thinking about future career options so that they are able to make informed decisions about what they want to pursue in college and beyond,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

“We are proud to continue to invest in these important programs that can shape a student’s future success.”

The announcements of the grants were made Thursday, January 16 at Brockton High School.