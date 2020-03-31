You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mashpee Murder Suspect Arraigned in Boston

March 31, 2020

BARNSTABLE-45-year-old Marc Audette was arraigned via video conference on Monday at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston on one count of murder following a death in Mashpee last Thursday, according to an announcement from Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.

Sandra L. Corfield, also known as Sandra Kumar, was found dead with signs of blunt force trauma. The suspect was arrested at the scene and later taken to the hospital for wounds that they sustained, according to reports. Corfield was 53 years old.

Audette will be held without bail, according to Judge Christopher Welch of the Falmouth District Court. Arrangements to transport Audette to a correctional facility will be made.

A pretrial conference is currently set for May 12.

