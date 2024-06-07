Mashpee School Committee Discusses Recent Incidents

MASHPEE – The Mashpee School Committee had a large audience and a passionate discussion on Wednesday night about recent events in the community.

Earlier in the day, police reported that a 15-year-old girl who was the subject of an intense search was found safe.

A 13-year-old girl at Mashpee High School is facing assault-and-battery charges for an alleged incident on May 25th which is apparently connected to the missing person case.

School board member Daniel Rodrigues led off the meeting with the following statement:

“First and foremost, obviously the actions of what happened at Mashpee Middle-High School, very clearly, those behaviors, that situation is completely unacceptable.”

Rodrigues also spoke about the importance of school safety. He said bullying isn’t just a local issue.

Authorities say that both the Mashpee School District superintendent’s office and Cape and Islands District Attorney are reviewing this incident.

