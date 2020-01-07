Mashpee Substance Use Taskforce Drop-In Night Set for Tuesday

MASHPEE – The next Drop-In Night for the Mashpee Substance Use Task Force is being held Tuesday at the Community Health Center of Cape Cod.

Drop-In Nights, modeled after EB Hope in East Bridgewater, are the first of its kind on Cape Cod and brings together sixteen treatment and recovery professionals under one roof one night per month.

Each event is an opportunity for people struggling with addiction to get immediate help along with family members and friends.

“Acknowledging that someone might have a problem whether it’s themselves or a family member or friends and then really finding that help has always been a struggle,” said Task Force Chairman Gail Wilson.

“We wanted to make that easier by bringing together 15 to 16 resources one night a month in one place, now at the community health center, to make it easier for that person to get help and we bring the resources to them instead of someone having to sit on the phone or search for help.”

Drop-In Night is also open for the community at large to learn about the resources available.

“We all need to pay attention to what’s going on,” said Task Force Executive Director, Mary Lou Palumbo.

“Substance use is very serious. It affects everyone, it affects all ages, it affects all races, it affects everybody and we have to really pay attention.”

There is also free Narcan training and light refreshments available.

The Mashpee Substance Use Task Force is a multi-disciplinary collaboration designed to promote community awareness of substance use through education, prevention, and treatment to build a healthy, safe, and drug-free community.

Drop-In Night is set for Tuesday, January 7th from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Community Health Center of Cape Cod located at 107 Commercial Street in Mashpee.

For more information call 508-539-1411 or visit www.itsnevertooearly.com.