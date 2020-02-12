Mashpee Town Meeting to Tackle Wastewater Funding Plans

MASHPEE – Town meeting voters in Mashpee will consider three articles this spring which seek to fund infrastructure to address wastewater issues.

The Board of Selectmen recently voted unanimously to include the three articles on the warrant.

One of the articles would authorize a Proposition 2 ½ debt exclusion to borrow up to $2.4 million to fund the design of a new water treatment facility and sewer system.

The total cost for the design of the wastewater treatment plant is nearly $1.3 million. The town has received $450,000 from the Cape Cod Commission and the remaining $840,000 would be part of the funding article.

“You do have a funding option for those debt payments,” said Dawn Thayer, the town accountant and finance director.

The Finance Committee recommended combining the two projects into one article to provide flexibility between the proposed design projects, along with providing a funding source for design of future projects, if the two come in under budget.

“You are only paying what you use,” Thayer said. “You are not paying on the whole $2.4 million.”

Through the article, design funds would be limited to wastewater related projects only. The borrowing authorization would remain until the entire amount is borrowed or voters rescind any remaining amount not borrowed.

There was some debate by the board as to whether seek a debt exclusion for the funds for the two projects.

“I’m concerned about opposition to the siting of the treatment plant,” said Andrew Gottlieb, the Selectmen chair.

“And while the opposition to the siting of the treatment plant has fallen away very quickly during the attendance of these meetings, they are out there and they are going to show up at town meeting.”

A debt authorization would require a two-thirds majority to pass at town meeting, and then require approval at town election.

“Two-thirds votes at town meeting are not cheap and easy to get,” Gottlieb said.

Gottlieb recommended using available cash already on hand, which would only require a majority vote at town meeting.

“We are starting a big undertaking and we are going to be going back to the voters for large amounts of money,” he said. “I like this option because it eases the voters and taxpayers into the expanded cost of this program.”

The board instead voted to seek the funding through a debt exclusion.

Selectman John Cotton said Mashpee voters are smart enough to know the projects need to move forward.

“I would be blown away if it didn’t pass because we took an extra year to explain and be very transparent to the town,” Cotton said. “I’d be speechless.”

The other two articles relate to the creation of the town’s Municipal Water Infrastructure Investment Fund.

The fund would be used to cover the costs of projects to maintain and improve municipal drinking water, along with infrastructure for wastewater and stormwater.

One article would create the fund and implement an annual 2 percent surcharge on property taxes.

The new fund would generate nearly $1 million per year.

A third article would help offset taxes by reducing the annual Community Preservation Act surcharge from 3 percent to 2 percent.

If both articles pass at town meeting and at the ballot box, it would only increase the property tax surcharges by 1 percent.

Gottlieb said he is happy that the discussion has shifted from if the town should take any action to how they will take action.

“Regardless of what decision we make the fact that we are doing it is a good thing,” he said.