Mashpee Voters Approve Water Quality Articles, Postpone Boat Ban

MASHPEE – Mashpee voters tackled a number of articles at this week’s annual town meeting related to water quality management.

In addition to spending $150,000 for a sewering consultant, voters indefinitely postponed an article prohibiting motorboats at Santuit Pond.

The postponement was at the recommendation of the select board, said Town Manager Rodney Collins.

“We are focusing on a horsepower limit which would certainly permit certain fishing and other activities, but it would not result in the degrading of the pond to the extent that it has over the past few years with no limits,” Collins said during the meeting.

Collins said the town will revisit a potential ban in the spring.

Voters also approved the first steps of the town taking responsibility for 11 private roads.

Sewer Commission Chair Thomas Fudala said the plan is just in its beginning stages, with this meeting’s article setting aside $80,000 being the first of two before the process is complete.

“This one is just funding the survey plan laying out the road layouts. We’ll have to come back later for the cost of actually constructing and taking over the roads.”

The roads are Chickadee Road, Debbie Lane, Manitoba Road, Metacomet Road, Nehoiden Road, Neshobe Road, Pontiac Road, Samoset Road, Wamesit Road, Whipoorwill Circle, and Wills Work Road.