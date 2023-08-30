Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Looking to Jumpstart Casino Project

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Gaming Authority recently submitted a formal request to meet with the Taunton City Council to discuss a new proposal for their casino plans.

A $1 billion dollar resort and casino plan had been in development for Taunton, but was put on hold after the commencement of construction in 2016 due to legal issues.

Former Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Chairman Cedric Cromwell and architecture firm owner David DeQuattro were ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution to the Tribe following bribery and extortion convictions.

Cromwell was convicted of two counts of accepting bribes, three counts of extortion, and one count of conspiring to commit extortion in May of 2022.

Taunton City Council Jim Erenzo said the town is ready to proceed with the development.

Plans may be altered from their original 2016 version which included 3,000 slot machines, 150 table games, 40 poker tables, fine dining restaurants, a 24-hour cafe, three 15-story luxury hotels, and more.

Representatives from the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Gaming Authority will meet with the Taunton City Council at a later date, Town Mayor Shaunna O’Connell has confirmed.