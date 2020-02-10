You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Triple M in Mashpee Receives Recreational Marijuana License

February 10, 2020

Courtesy of Triple M.

MASHPEE – Triple M in Mashpee has received a provisional license for a recreational cannabis dispensary by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission.

The application was submitted less than a year ago, according to Jim Vaccaro, director of the medicinal facility on Echo Road.

Before they can begin selling recreational cannabis, Triple M still needs approval from the commission for architectural designs. They are planning to expand their 1,500 square foot facility by adding additional floors.

“Once we have that, we’ll be able to finalize our plans, get a building permit, and get moving on the project in Mashpee,” Vaccaro said.

He said there is no specific timeline on the process at this point.

Triple M is the second dispensary on the Cape to receive a recreational license.

“We recently opened our recreational facility in Plymouth. That opening has gone very well,” he said.

“We would anticipate the same kind of thing on the Cape.”

Vaccaro thanked the town for their continued support throughout this process.

