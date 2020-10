DENNIS – Democratic candidate for the 1st Barnstable District Josh Mason has been endorsed in his election bid by U.S. Senator Ed Markey.

Markey praised Mason for being an advocate for the working class and its families, while adding that he sees him as the ideal candidate to bring forth a year-round Cape Cod economy and needed climate-related legislation.

Mason, who is running against current State Representative Tim Whelan, thanked the senator for the support.