Mass. Awards $3M to Towns to Fight Water Pollution

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts has awarded $3 million in grants to 17 public water supply systems to support efforts to address elevated levels of so-called PFAS in drinking water.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are chemicals that have been used since the 1950s in the manufacture of common consumer products and used in some firefighting foams.

Drinking water may become contaminated if PFAS deposited onto the soil seeps into groundwater or surface water. They have been linked to a variety of health risks, particularly in women who are pregnant or nursing.

The grants will be used for expenses related to the design and planning of treatment systems that protect drinking water against PFAS.

From The Associated Press