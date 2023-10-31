Mass Broadband Institute Launches $145 Million Grant Program

HYANNIS – As regional officials push for wider access to broadband on Cape Cod, the Massachusetts Broadband Institute at Mass Tech is launching the Broadband Infrastructure Gap Networks Grant Program, a $145 million initiative to bring high-speed internet to areas lacking broadband-level service and infrastructure.

The program will place an emphasis on low-income communities and disadvantaged population groups in an effort to fix the digital divide.

A regional broadband assessment performed over the summer by the Cape Cod Commission found sizable gaps in digital access in the region, exacerbated by an increase in year-round residents and shifts in work habits during the pandemic.

The program will contain two solicitation grant rounds, with application deadlines on December 11, 2023, and April 17, 2024.

Private entities, non-profits, tribal entities, co-ops, and public-private partnerships are all welcome to apply.

The Institute is holding a Technical Assistance webinar on November 14 at 10 am for interested parties.

