Mass. December Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.9%

HYANNIS – The December unemployment rate for Massachusetts dropped to 3.9%, down from the revised November estimate of 5.2%.

According to the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, the state gained 20,100 jobs last month.

The highest increases in the job market were seen in the leisure and hospitality fields.

There was also job growth in the trade, transportation, and utilities sectors. Education and health services also saw a boost.

The December unemployment rate for Massachusetts was the same as the national rate.

The labor force estimates indicate that roughly 145,100 Mass residents were unemployed in the final month of 2021.

