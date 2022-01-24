You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Mass. December Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.9%

Mass. December Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.9%

January 24, 2022

 

HYANNIS – The December unemployment rate for Massachusetts dropped to 3.9%, down from the revised November estimate of 5.2%.

According to the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, the state gained 20,100 jobs last month.

The highest increases in the job market were seen in the leisure and hospitality fields.

There was also job growth in the trade, transportation, and utilities sectors. Education and health services also saw a boost. 

The December unemployment rate for Massachusetts was the same as the national rate.

The labor force estimates indicate that roughly 145,100 Mass residents were unemployed in the final month of 2021.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 