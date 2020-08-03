State Urging Residents to Take Precautions Against Mosquitoes

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has announced that the risk level for the eastern equine encephalitis virus in select communities in southeastern Massachusetts has been increased from moderate to high.

This risk level increase follows additional EEE positive mosquito samples.

EEE virus has been found in 16 mosquito samples this year but so far no human or animal cases have been detected.

“The mosquito surveillance results indicate that the virus activity has increased in one area in southeastern Massachusetts,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel.

“We want people to be aware that the EEE virus is present in mosquitoes in the area and are encouraging residents to take steps to avoid mosquito bites.”

The DPH is working with the local communities, local Mosquito Control Projects, and other mosquito control experts to coordinate surveillance and discuss appropriate public health response activities.

The DPH is also urging residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes by following these health safety precautions:

Apply EPA-registered insect repellent when outdoors.

Be aware of peak mosquito hours

Wear longer sleeved clothing when applicable

Drain standing water

Install or repair screens around your home

Protect your animals

More information, including all West Nile virus and EEE positive results, can be found on the Arbovirus Surveillance Information web page or by calling the DPH Epidemiology Program at 617-983-6800.