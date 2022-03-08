Mass. Gas Price Jumps 54 Cents to Highest Average Ever

HYANNIS – The average price at the gas pump in Massachusetts has reached an all-time high, according to a recent report from AAA Northeast, after it soared by 54 cents over the course of a week.

AAA said that regular gasoline now costs an average of $4.16 per gallon in the Bay State, a far cry from the $3.62 mark seen the week prior.

The new record cost is 72 cents higher than what it was a month prior, and nearly $1.50 more than what it was during the same time last year–$2.68.

The drastic rise continues to be attributed by AAA to the volatile situation following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The organization said that the global oil market continues to shift as potential sanctions from the United States and NATO against Russia’s energy industry loom.

AAA also anticipates that these prices will only continue to rise in the near future. In the meantime, they recommend keeping up with car maintenance and to be mindful of speeds while driving as some ways to save fuel.