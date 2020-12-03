You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mass. Gas Prices Rise by Two Cents, According to AAA

Mass. Gas Prices Rise by Two Cents, According to AAA

December 3, 2020

BARNSTABLE – AAA Northeast has reported that Massachusetts saw a two cent increase in the average price of gas compared to last week.

The $2.08 average price of self-served, regular unleaded gas in the Commonwealth is four cents below the average across the country as well as 48 cents cheaper than what it was at the same time in 2019.

Despite the slight uptick, Mary Maguire with AAA Northeast noted that generally low prices should continue, considering that demand at the pump is still low.

According to gasbuddy.com, gas prices on Cape Cod range between $1.91 and $2.49.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 