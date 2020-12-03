Mass. Gas Prices Rise by Two Cents, According to AAA

BARNSTABLE – AAA Northeast has reported that Massachusetts saw a two cent increase in the average price of gas compared to last week.

The $2.08 average price of self-served, regular unleaded gas in the Commonwealth is four cents below the average across the country as well as 48 cents cheaper than what it was at the same time in 2019.

Despite the slight uptick, Mary Maguire with AAA Northeast noted that generally low prices should continue, considering that demand at the pump is still low.

According to gasbuddy.com, gas prices on Cape Cod range between $1.91 and $2.49.