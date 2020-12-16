Mass. Gas Prices Up 2 Cents, According to AAA

HYANNIS – AAA Northeast says the average price of gasoline in Massachusetts has gone up two cents over the past week.

The $2.12 average price per gallon of self-served, regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State is four cents below the average price nationwide and 43 cents cheaper than what it was at the same time last year.

Mary Maguire with AAA Northeast noted that these price readings are similar to the ones seen back in May, when demand was low and as states were imposing restrictions due to COVID-19.

The website gasbuddy.com shows that prices on Cape Cod range between $1.97 and $2.49.