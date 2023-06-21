Mass. Joins Multi-State Request for Federal Aid on Energy Projects

BOSTON – Massachusetts has joined multiple other states across the Northeast United States in requesting federal aid in planning energy projects.

Governor Maura Healey joined leaders from the other New England states as well as New York and New Jersey to solicit help from the U.S. Department of Energy. The proposed Northeast States Collaborative on Interregional Transmission would aim to develop opportunities for increased electrical flow between the states, create infrastructure for offshore wind projects, and more.

Healey said the hope of the group is to lower consumer prices on energy while increasing electric grid reliability and access.

This development comes as Massachusetts continues to plan to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

For more details, visit mass.gov.