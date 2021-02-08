You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mass Military Support Foundation Brings Food To Families In Eastham

EASTHAM – The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation is delivering Farmer’s to Families Food Boxes to local families in need. 

The program begins Monday at the Eastham Elk’s Lodge and runs weekly from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“It’s our pleasure to serve families living in outer Cape communities on a weekly basis,” said Massachusetts Military Foundation President Don Cox.

To ensure social distancing, individuals picking up the food boxes remain in their car while volunteers place the boxes in their trunk, back seat or truck bed.

To register for a Farmer’s to Families Food Box go to https://mmsfi.org/

