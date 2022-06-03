You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mass. Restaurants, Food Trucks Can Apply to Offer SNAP Benefits

Mass. Restaurants, Food Trucks Can Apply to Offer SNAP Benefits

June 3, 2022

HYANNIS – Massachusetts officials are inviting local restaurants and food trucks to apply for a pilot program, where they would be able to provide Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Select, participating restaurants and food trucks with reduced-price options will be eligible to apply and offer food to those in need.

The new state program is meant to expand options for those who qualify for SNAP benefits, such as those with disabilities, those who are homeless, and people 60 years old and above.

Applications for restaurants and food trucks are open until August 31. State officials anticipate that these pilot businesses will begin providing food through the SNAP program in the fall.

To learn more, visit the state website’s by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 