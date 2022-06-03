Mass. Restaurants, Food Trucks Can Apply to Offer SNAP Benefits

HYANNIS – Massachusetts officials are inviting local restaurants and food trucks to apply for a pilot program, where they would be able to provide Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Select, participating restaurants and food trucks with reduced-price options will be eligible to apply and offer food to those in need.

The new state program is meant to expand options for those who qualify for SNAP benefits, such as those with disabilities, those who are homeless, and people 60 years old and above.

Applications for restaurants and food trucks are open until August 31. State officials anticipate that these pilot businesses will begin providing food through the SNAP program in the fall.

To learn more, visit the state website’s by clicking here.