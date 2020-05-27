You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mass SJC Allows Beer, Wine Sale Ballot Question to Move Forward

Mass SJC Allows Beer, Wine Sale Ballot Question to Move Forward

May 27, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Supporters of a ballot question that would let convenience stores sell beer and wine won a key legal battle in Massachusetts’ highest court Tuesday.

The question was launched by the convenience store chain Cumberland Farms and would let local authorities issue licenses allowing food stores to sell beer and wine.

Attorney General Maura Healey ruled that the question passed constitutional muster, but critics — including liquor store owners, who could experience greater competition if it is approved — went to court to challenge Healey’s ruling.

The Supreme Judicial Court sided with Healey.

The question could appear on the November ballot.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 