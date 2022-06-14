Mass. to Give Over 2 Million Free COVID Tests to Communities

BOSTON – More than 2 million at-home, rapid coronavirus tests will be distributed to Massachusetts cities and towns free of charge, according to state officials.

Governor Charlie Baker announced Monday that the additional tests will be provided to communities who have requested them; he added that over 250 municipalities in the Commonwealth have done so. Cities and towns will determine how to provide the tests.

Officials stated that over the past six months, close to 30 million rapid antigen tests have been secured for Bay State residents.

The additional kits are meant to increase accessibility to virus detection and to keep up the fight against COVID-19’s spread.

To learn more, visit mass.gov.