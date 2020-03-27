Massachusetts 2019 State Income Tax Filing Deadline Extended to July 15

BOSTON – The Baker-Polito Administration has announced that they are extending the 2019 state individual income tax filing and payment deadline from April 15 to July 15, due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The income tax relief is automatic and taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms to qualify.

“Massachusetts will move the state personal income tax filing and payment deadline to July 15, consistent with the federal government, in order to provide additional flexibility to filers during this crisis,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

“In partnership with our colleagues in the Legislature, we are committed to providing this flexibility to taxpayers in a way that protects the Commonwealth’s strong fiscal footing that we have all worked hard to develop over the past several years.”

The announcement moves the state income tax filing deadline to match the July 15 deadline for filing federal individual income taxes.

Legislation will be filed in the near future to finance the extension.

It authorizes the Commonwealth borrowing flexibility to manage deferred revenue this fiscal year and repay it in the next fiscal year, which starts July 1, 2020.

“We are proud to work with the Legislature to provide meaningful relief to people throughout the Commonwealth during this public health emergency,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito.

“This extension will afford taxpayers additional time to file their Massachusetts individual income tax returns as we carry out the historic response to the COVID-19 outbreak.”

Those with questions or concerns regarding taxes are asked to contact the Massachusetts Department of Revenue at 617-887-6367 or send a secure e-message through MassTaxConnect.