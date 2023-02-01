Massachusetts Abortion Hotline Now Offers Free Legal Advice

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts has joined several other states in establishing a hotline that will offer free legal advice to women seeking abortions in the state, as well as their health care providers and helpers.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell says the hotline announced Monday is in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last summer that overturned Roe v. Wade and led to increasingly restrictive abortion laws in other states.

When a patient or provider calls the hotline, coordinators from the Reproductive Equity Now Foundation and the Women’s Bar Foundation will help connect the callers to one of about 150 specially trained volunteer attorneys.

The hotline can be reached by dialing 833-309-6301.

By Mark Pratt, Associated Press