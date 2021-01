HANOVER – The Massachusetts Coastal Coalition is reminding its members to register for the second annual membership meeting.

The keynote speaker this year is national flood expert, and Executive Director of the Wharton School of Risk, Dr. Carolyn Kousky. The meeting will take place entirely over Zoom, and will be held on January 13th at 6 p.m.

Dr. Kousky’s keynote is “The Changing Landscape of Flood Management”, and will concentrate on how flood risk management has evolved over time.