You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts’ COVID-19 Vaccine Site Temporarily Crashes

Massachusetts’ COVID-19 Vaccine Site Temporarily Crashes

February 18, 2021

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ COVID-19 vaccine appointment portal temporarily crashed Thursday as more than one million additional state residents became eligible for a shot.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that of 70,000 available appointments about 20,000 were filled and his administration was working to determine what went wrong.

Baker also said Thursday he’d consider sending the National Guard to southern states to collect shipments of COVID-19 vaccines earmarked for Massachusetts that may be impacted by winter storms.

Also Thursday, the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 61, pushing the state’s total confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 15,373.

Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 