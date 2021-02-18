Massachusetts’ COVID-19 Vaccine Site Temporarily Crashes

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ COVID-19 vaccine appointment portal temporarily crashed Thursday as more than one million additional state residents became eligible for a shot.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that of 70,000 available appointments about 20,000 were filled and his administration was working to determine what went wrong.

Baker also said Thursday he’d consider sending the National Guard to southern states to collect shipments of COVID-19 vaccines earmarked for Massachusetts that may be impacted by winter storms.

Also Thursday, the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 61, pushing the state’s total confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 15,373.

