Massachusetts Customers Can Expect Credit On April Electric Bills

BOSTON – After a cold winter caused sticker shock for many Massachusetts residents on their utility bills, Governor Maura Healey’s administration is working to offer relief.

The governor’s office announced on Monday that residential customers will receive a fifty-dollar credit on electricity bills in April. This follows recent action by the Department of Public Utilities to reduce gas bills statewide by $95 million.

Additionally, over the next year, Healey’s administration says the DPU will work to establish a first-in-the-nation “moderate-income discount rate” and will also expand tiered-income discount rate for lower-income customers.

“We need urgent action to bring down costs – and a plan to make sure price spikes don’t keep happening to our residents,” said Healey. “That’s why I’m announcing our administration’s Energy Affordability Agenda to deliver $220 million in immediate relief and $5.8 billion in savings over five years.”

She added, “We will use every tool we have to help make sure families and businesses can afford to heat their homes and keep the lights on. In the coming weeks, I also will file an energy affordability and independence bill to explore new ways we can make Massachusetts more affordable.”