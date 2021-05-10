State Updates Tax Relief For Certain Businesses

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Revenue has released revisions to administrative tax relief which was provided to businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revisions include returning to monthly return filing and payment remittance beginning on June 30th. These changes apply to operators and vendors only and are on a going forward basis starting with returns and payments payable to May tax collections.

Another extension of the deferral of regular sales tax, meals tax and room occupancy taxes for small businesses was also announced by the Massachusetts Department of Revenue.

Applicable businesses will be now allowed to defer returns and payments that would have been due between March 20th and June 1st , until October 30th 2021.

Any business that recovered less than $150,000 in regular sales and meals taxes from February 2019 to February 2020 is also eligible for additional relief with room occupancy taxes.

No penalties or interest will occur during the extension period for those small businesses.

For businesses with meals tax and room occupancy tax obligations that are not eligible for these updates in relief, late file and late pay penalties for returns for the period of March 20, 2020 through June 1st, 2021 are waived until October 30th, 2021.

Will Moore , CapeCod.com NewsCenter