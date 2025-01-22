Massachusetts District Finds Next US Attorney

HYANNIS – Massachusetts has its next US Attorney after the appointment of previous Assistant US Attorney Leah Belaire Foley for the role.

She has been with the office since 2006, after joining as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Criminal Division.

Prior to being appointed as U.S. Attorney, Ms. Foley served as Deputy Chief of the Narcotics & Money Laundering Unit.

“I can think of no greater mission than that of public service and it is the honor of a lifetime to now serve in the capacity of U.S. Attorney. I am profoundly humbled by the opportunity to serve our great nation as the chief federal law enforcement officer in Massachusetts,” said Foley in a statement.

“I look forward to working with the outstanding men and women of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to protect our communities and support the principles of the rule of law.”

She succeeds Joshua Levy, whose tenure included the prosecution of former Joint Base Cape Cod Airman Jack Teixeira who pled guilty to leaking federal secrets, and the nationwide opioid settlement with drug manufacturers which has led to windfalls for many local communities.