Massachusetts Gas Prices Unchanged this Week

HYANNIS – The price of gasoline in Massachusetts remains the same this week, despite an increased demand due to record-breaking holiday travel.

AAA Northeast’s weekly survey finds that a gallon of self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.52 – the same as last week.

That price is six cents below the national average and one cent lower than at the same time last year.

“Record-breaking end of year travel has increased demand for gasoline, and hiked prices in many states, but not here in Massachusetts,” said Mary Maguire, Director of Public and Legislative Affairs for AAA Northeast.

“And the spikes in gas prices we are seeing across the country should be short-lived. AAA expects gas prices to decrease following the holidays.”

According to GasBuddy.com, prices on Cape Cod are between $2.39 and $2.89.