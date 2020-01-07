Massachusetts Gas Prices Up 2 Cents Following Iran Strike

HYANNIS – Gas prices in Massachusetts are up two cents over the past week as crude oil prices increased following the death of Iran’s top military leader.

AAA Northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.54 per gallon.

That price is four cents below the national average and five cents higher than at this same time in 2019.

“Crude oil prices are moving higher following the death of Iran’s top military leader, and was to be expected,” said Mary Maguire, Director, Public and Legislative Affairs for AAA Northeast.

“The long-term impact to consumers at the pump will be dependent on how expensive crude oil prices become and the duration of any increase.”

Prices on Cape Cod are between $2.43 and $2.89, according to GasBuddy.com.