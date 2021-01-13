Massachusetts Gas Prices Up 6 Cents

HYANNIS – According to AAA Northeast, gas prices in Massachusetts have gone up another six cents over the past week.

The $2.27 average price of self-served, regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State is four cents below the average price across the country and 32 cents cheaper than what it was at the same point in 2020.

Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast attributes the continued rise in Massachusetts gas prices to tightened supply and the similar increase in crude oil prices.

According to gasbuddy.com, gas prices on Cape Cod range between $2.13 and $2.69.